Kilmichael Volunteer Fire Department: Brush fire gets out of control

By Khayla Gray

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Kilmichael Volunteer Fire Department posted a burn ban reminder after responding to a brush fire that was out of control.

The fire department stated despite the last few days of rain, it was not enough for the ban to be lifted.

According to the state forestry commission, 19 counties in Mississippi are under a fire ban lasting through the month of September and into October.

There should be no burning of any kind like bonfires or field burning. Charcoal, propane and gas grills are allowed.

For more information about statewide burn bans, visit www.mfc.ms.gov/burning-info/burn-bans

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X