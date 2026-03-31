King Charles III to visit U.S. in late April, attend state dinner at the White House, Trump says

London (CBS NEWS) – CBS News reports that Britain’s King Charles III will make a state visit to the U.S. in late April, Buckingham Palace and President Trump announced on Tuesday, confirming a trip that officials told CBS News earlier this month to expect in the coming weeks. The sources told CBS News that King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands would also visit Washington, staying at the White House, in June.

Charles’ visit “will celebrate the historic connections and the modern bilateral relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States, marking the 250th anniversary “of American Independence,” Buckingham Palace said in its statement on Tuesday. The president said the trip will take place from April 27-30.

“Melania and I are pleased to announce that their majesties, the king and queen of the United Kingdom, will visit the United States for a historic state visit from April 27-30th, which will include a beautiful banquet dinner at the White House on the evening of April 28th,” Mr. Trump wrote on Truth Social. “This momentous occasion will be even more special this year, as we commemorate the 250th anniversary of our great country.”

It will be Charles’ first state visit to the U.S. as king, though he visited the U.S. 19 times before being crowned, when he was the Prince of Wales. His mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, made four state visits to the U.S. in 1957, 1976, 1991, and 2007, Buckingham Palace said.

Mr. Trump made a state visit to the U.K. in September, attending a lavish state dinner hosted by Charles and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle, which was also attended by Prince William and his wife, Catherine, the Princess of Wales.

The king’s visit to Washington will come at a tense time for U.S.-U.K. relations. Mr. Trump has been highly critical of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s reluctance to join the joint U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, though the U.K. is allowing the U.S. to use its bases for “defensive” operations.

It also comes amid controversy sparked by its connection to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. King Charles stripped his younger brother, the former Prince Andrew, of his royal titles. Andrew was arrested last month for suspected misconduct in public office after revelations in the Epstein files.

Peter Mandelson, the U.K.’s former ambassador to Washington, was also arrested last month over suspicion of misconduct in public office in relation to his ties to Epstein.

After his visit to the U.S., Charles will continue on to visit Bermuda.

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