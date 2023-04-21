King Cotton Crawfish Boil going on in Starkville Friday night

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – In Starkville, the pots are boiling.

It’s the King Cotton Crawfish Boil held Friday night at Firestation Park downtown.

The annual event allows local cooking teams to share their recipes and visitors to eat all the crawfish they can handle.

Teams have to bring their own equipment and everything they will need to prepare the crawfish.

Tickets are still available at the gate.

