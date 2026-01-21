KMG Creations hosts 8th Annual Thank You Luncheon for SES workers

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior continue this week.

In Starkville, KMG Creations hosted its 8th Annual Thank You Luncheon for the city’s sanitation and environmental services workers.

Workers were treated to a hot lunch and some goodie bags.

The organizer, Kayla Gilmore, says one of Dr. King’s greatest qualities was his belief in the worth of all people.

“Dr. Martin Luther King was all about dignity, service, and appreciation. And, this is a way we give back to our community each and every year, and it signifies the importance of Dr. Martin Luther King for everybody and for sanitation workers,” said KMG Creations’ Executive Director Kayla Gilmore.

It was support for striking sanitation workers that took Dr. King to Memphis, where he was assassinated in April 1968.

