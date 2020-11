The Knights of Columbus and Vitalant partnered for a blood drive at Annunciation Catholic Church.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A local organization holds a blood donation drive.

During the pandemic, the demand for donations has grown tremendously, especially for O-negative donors.

Folks were screened before they donated. Over 20 people participated in the event.