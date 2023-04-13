Knowing how to use fire extinguisher can save your life

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Having a smoke detector in the home is a top priority when it comes to fire safety but it’s not the only priority.

There are several different fire extinguisher classes for different types of fires.

Fire officials recommend buying the ABC class of extinguishers for the home.

This is the most common type and most useful in a residential space.

They cover grease, electric, wood, and any other common house fire.

Keeping an extinguisher handy can contain a small cooking fire on the stove, but there’s only a limited time to use this device.

“People think they will actually put out a big fire, a structure fire. These things are used for small fires like the beginning stage. Anything other than that, it’s not gonna be enough,” said Starkville Fire Chief Charles Yarbrough. “They actually only last for about 10 seconds to 30 seconds, from start to finish. Put this somewhere you can find it. Something happens, people are excited and forget where they put them at. You need to make sure you have enough space so that you can find it. ”

Remembering the PASS technique allows you to properly operate your extinguisher.

Pull the pin. Aim at the base of the fire. Squeeze the trigger. Sweep side to side.

Yarbrough demonstrated.

“If you use it, you just can’t put it back on the wall. So if you spray it at all, you have to get somebody to come back and recharge it. So you need to always make sure it’s in the green. If it’s not in the green, you need to get a professional to come out and service it,” said Yarbrough.

Columbus Fire Marshal Allen Lewis said don’t waste time when putting out a fire yourself.

“It’s a good tool to protect you while you’re getting out,” Lewis said. “You don’t want to use it and stay around. You want to use it, knock it down, get out, and call 911. A fire’s gonna double in size about every 30 seconds so you don’t have much time to get out so you’ve got to make that decision. When you get out, stay out of the house. Don’t go back in again after your pets, pictures, or any of that. Get out call us.”

Both the Columbus and Starkville fire stations are giving away free smoke detectors.

The Starkville Fire Department will be hosting a fire safety workshop in May.

We will keep you upcoming with details for the upcoming event.

