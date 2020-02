NOXAPATER, Miss. (WCBI) — Kosciusko has named Casey Orr the newest head coach of its football program.

Orr spent six seasons as the head coach of Noxapater football, compiling a record of 50-26.

Orr led the Tigers to the 1A North Half Championships in 2019, the program’s first since 2011.

Kosciusko has finished 3-8 in back-to-back seasons, but has made the playoffs in three straight years.