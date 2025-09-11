Kosciusko School placed on lockdown after a shooting call-in on campus
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WCBI) – Kosciusko School was placed on lockdown after a potential shooting threat
The school district released a statement saying the high school received a call-in regarding a shooting.
Law enforcement was immediately notified, and precautionary measures were taken to ensure the safety of students.
At this time, there is no active threat.
Law enforcement is continuing to investigate the source of the threat.