Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler announce divorce

Television personality Kristin Cavallari and former football quarterback Jay Cutler announced Sunday that they are getting a divorce. The pair is splitting after ten years as a couple and nearly seven years of marriage.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the pair wrote in identical Instagram captions Sunday afternoon. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart.”

- Advertisement -

The couple also asked the public to respect their privacy as they “navigate this difficult time within our family.” Both Cavallari and Cutler posted photos of themselves, alongside the caption.

The pair began dating in 2010. Cutler first proposed to Cavallari in April of 2011, and got back together after a brief split in July of that year. The “Laguna Beach” alum and former Chicago Bears quarterback were married in the summer of 2013.

The couple share three children together; sons Camden Jack, 7, and Jaxon Wyatt, 5, and daughter Saylor James, 4.

Cavallari spoke to Entertainment Tonight in 2019 about how her and Cutler’s roles in their marriage have changed since he officially retired from the NFL in 2017.

“It’s been interesting. We’ve really completely shifted roles, so it’s just been trying to navigate this new normal,” Cavallari said at the time. “He’s been great. I mean, obviously he’s here with my three kids today and you know, this is not the first thing he wants to be doing so he’s been great and I couldn’t do it without him, truly.”

She also opened up about how they made their relationship work through all of life’s changes. “I think we make each other laugh,” she said. “I think that really can take you pretty far, and obviously trust is huge. We definitely have those two things, so that helps.”