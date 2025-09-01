Labor Day Evening Rain Chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Happy Labor Day (and first day of September)! We are starting the month off with some rain and warm temperatures.

TODAY: While the forecast for Labor Day is not ideal, it could be worse. We have the potential to see some pop-up showers and storms this afternoon through the evening hours. Overall, any rain should quickly move through your area – and many places won’t see rain at all. High temperature this afternoon of 89.

TONIGHT: Some lingering rain will hang around through the overnight hours, but otherwise we’ll have cloudy conditions. Overnight lows will be in the mid-60’s.

TUESDAY: Rain looks to stick around for much of the day Tuesday. There a wave of showers during the morning hours, then another round in the afternoon. Overall, a 50% chance of rain. High temperatures will be slightly cooler, with much of our area only reaching the mid-80’s.