Labor Day sales: Retailers prepare for change of season

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Joni Ingram decided to forgo the barbeque and other celebrations and spend her Labor Day taking advantage of sales.

“It’s too hot to do anything outside. It’s too hot to grill. Still a hundred degrees outside, so I said ‘Why not go shopping?’,” Ingram said.

Ingram said she worked Labor Day for years before she retired, so she appreciates those who spend their holiday on the clock.

“I hate it for people that do have to work, but thankful that they do, so that things are open and if you choose not to go out of town or whatever, you can go shopping,” said Ingram.

Debbie Clark has been looking for furniture. She made the trip from Kemper County to Goose Hollow Furniture in Columbus.

“And nobody back there complained about working on Labor Day. They haven’t, but I thank them for being open today, so I can get what I wanted to pick up. I think it’s great,” said Clark.

For many retailers, this holiday is a signal for a change of season. They’re slashing prices to get rid of old inventory and make room for new merchandise.

“Labor Day and furniture are always kind of connected. It’s when the furniture stores or most retailers kind of empty out their summer stock and get ready for winter, the holiday season. So, it’s always a good time to come shop during Labor Day,” said Bo Harrison, the store manager of Goose Hollow Furniture.

“And for them to be open to take care for to be open to take care of the people that are normally not off and they can take care of this. That’s wonderful,” said Clark.

Check your local stores to see how long their sales last.

