Labor Day Weekend sunshine, then late-day storms Sunday

SUMMARY: Spectacular weather is in store for the next few days before storm chances return late Sunday.

FRIDAY: Plenty of sun is on tap to close out the work week today with highs in the middle 80s – near perfection for early September!

SATURDAY: More sunshine is in store as temperatures trend higher into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. MSU’s home opener against La Tech looks sunny and hot in the afternoon!

SUNDAY: Most of the day will be dry, but scattered showers and storms will develop into north MS late in the day…closer to sunset. Gusty winds and heavy rain are possible with this activity.

NEXT WEEK: Sunday evening’s front could linger into the first few days of the week, including Labor Day Monday. Isolated to scattered showers will remain possible through Wednesday before some drier and potentially cooler air moves in toward late week.