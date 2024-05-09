Lafayette baseball excited to start North Half Championship series

Lafayette baseball earned the top seed in 5A region 1 by going 9-2 in division play. Now the Commodores are a series win away from a trip to Pearl for the state championship.

Head coach John Walker is confident in his team heading into the north half championship and can not wait to get the series started.

“I wish we were playing already,” Walker said. “The wait is usually the worst part and I’m sure our guys are ready to go.”

Game one is set for Friday at Lafayette.