Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for Manslaughter-Culpable Negligence

No word yet on why two people have been arrested in Lafayette County for manslaughter charges

LAFAYETTE, Miss. (WCBI)- Two people have been arrested on a 100,000 dollar bond but details of the crime are a bit foggy.

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cecily Caldwell and Justin Elkins for Manslaughter-Culpable Negligence.

Information about when, where, why, and how the incident occurred has not been released at this time.

Only mugshots, charges, and names.

The sheriff’s office says it’s due to the ongoing investigation.

Caldwell and Cecily are currently being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center.