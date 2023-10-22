Lafayette County Fire Department respond to grass fire in Union County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lafayette County Fire Department units responded to a grass fire in the 200 Block of County Road 108 area around 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 21.

LCFD Tanker 17 was on the scene in Union County, providing mutual aid and water support for the scrap yard fire.

WCBI News will continue to give updates as more information becomes available.

