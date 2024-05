Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office reports of a missing teenager

16-year-old Orianna Buck has been missing since 2:05 p.m. on May 11.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing person.

Buck was last seen on County Road 395.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a rainbow jacket.

If you see this person please contact Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department at 662-234-6421.

