Lake in Neshoba Co. set to be repaired in 2025

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Neshoba County Lake in Philadelphia will be getting some much-needed repairs in 2025.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks will be repairing the Neshoba County Lake’s dam spillway.

Once drained, the lake will be closed to all activity until spillway repairs are complete. However, the campground, with 22 developed campsites with electrical, water, and sewer hookups, will remain open.

The boat ramp is currently closed due to low water; however, bank fishing remains open to the public. During this time, all size and daily catch limits have been lifted, allowing anglers to keep as many fish as they catch. Fishing is limited to rod-and-reel or pole fishing only; other gear is not permitted. Anglers must possess a valid state lake permit and a Mississippi fishing license unless exempt under state law.

For more information regarding hunting or fishing in Mississippi, please visit mdwfp.com.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.