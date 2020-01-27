Lakers vs. Clippers game postponed after Kobe's death

The NBA has postponed the matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers on Tuesday following the death of Kobe Bryant. The game was scheduled for 10 p.m. on Tuesday and will be rescheduled at a later date, the league said in a statement.

“The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday,” the statement said.

- Advertisement -

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.