Lane Kiffin says fall camp has prepared Ole Miss for SEC play more than previous opponents

No. 6 Ole Miss football has looked dominant to start the season. The Rebels are 4-0 after topping Furman, Middle Tennessee, Wake Forest and Georgia Southern.

It hasn’t been the toughest slate, but Ole Miss outscored those opponents 220-22 and has looked like a college football playoff team so far. Head coach Lane Kiffin said the Rebels’ fall camp experience prepared them for SEC play much more than the early schedule has.

WATCH: