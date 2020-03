LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – The Lamar County Courthouse and all annex buildings are now closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Monday, the Lamar County Commission declared a state of emergency for the county.

- Advertisement -

The commission also voted to close all county-owned buildings and properties. Employees will still be working and will be able to help any Alabama residents.

So far, one case of COVID-19 has been found in Lamar County.

There are 157 cases of coronavirus in Alabama.