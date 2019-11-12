Lamar county emergency officials find missing man

Lamar County emergency officials came together to provide the best help possible. For a small town like Vernon, Alabama that means reaching out to several agencies to assemble a search party.

LAMAR COUNTY,Ala. (WCBI )- The search for a missing man made for a long day for Lamar County first responders.

Vernon Police Chief Davy Eaves was called Monday evening about a man lost in the woods.

After a 14 hour search, the man was found on Moores Mill Road around 10:30 Tuesday morning with minor injuries.

There are many resources that go into conducting a search and rescue mission.

Lamar County Emergency Management Director Luke Otts said this was what first responders faced on Monday.

“We have our fire departments, rescue squad, sheriffs department, local police departments, ALEA if it gets to that point. We get a helicopter cause we need help for the search and rescue and if not we start calling forestry,” said Otts.

Police Chief Davy Eaves said the helicopter gives those on the ground an idea of the best path to take.

“We’ll get on the ground and we’ll start doing a grid pattern and walk the area until we find somebody,” said Eaves.

Being in a small town can mean resources are sometimes contacted beyond city limits.

“If someone is lost, if someone is hurt, if someone is in a car wreck, we want as many people out there as possible to help,” said Eaves.

“We don’t have that many individuals anyway but if a whole lot of people come together it doesn’t matter who you are or what you are,” said Otts.

Sometimes, the best help comes from people right here in the community.

“We knew a gentleman that hunted those woods and was familiar with the area a-lot more than we were. He came down and he kind of gave some instruction on how the roads are laid out and how the four wheeler trails were,” said Eaves.

“When we come together, we come as a team to help find those people,” said Otts.

If you find yourself in an emergency situation to please call 911 immediately for help.