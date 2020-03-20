Lamar County law enforcement warning of car posing with red and blue lights

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Lamar County law enforcement wants you to watch out for someone with police lights but they aren’t the police.

Sheriff Hal Allred said the driver of a silver Nissan Altima turned on red and blue lights before going around another car.

- Advertisement -

The incident happened on Highway 17 today.

Allred says the vehicle had a Lowndes County, Mississippi license plate.

If you see this vehicle, call 911.

If you are suspicious of a vehicle trying to pull you over, turn on your hazard lights and call 911 to verify if there’s a deputy behind you.