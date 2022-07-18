Landon Sims selected 34th by the Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks select Landon Sims with the 34th overall pick in the MLB draft. Sims was in integral part of the Bulldog’s College World Series championship, closing out the clinching game. Sims excelled in the 2022 season with a staggering 1.15 ERA through three appearances before getting injured and undergoing Tommy John surgery. It remains to be seen if he will be a starter or a relief pitcher for the Diamondbacks, but he now has a chance to be a professional baseball player.