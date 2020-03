CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A massive landslide still remains on Highway 9 North between Ackerman and Eupora.

A large stretch of the road between Reform and Sturgis Road and State Route 790, is still in need of repair.

- Advertisement -

The Mississippi Department of Transportation closed the highway down in February after the landslide was reported.

MDOT said heavy rain likely caused the slide.

They don’t have a timeline on repairs.