Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin’s contract details released:

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels agreed to a contract extension shortly after the Egg Bowl. Here’s a look at the details (via Ole Miss):

Fouryear state contract: January 1, 2023 December 31, 2026

Base Compensation:
2023: $8,750,000
2024: $8,850,000
2025: $9,000,000
2026: $9,000,000

Retention Incentive Awards:
Remains employed on December 31, 2023: $250,000
Remains employed on December 31, 2024: $150,000

Annual Incentive Awards:
$150,000 for each win against an SEC opponent, starting with the fifth SEC win of the
regular season
Regularseason victory against a nonconference, Power 5 opponent: $100,000 per win
Participation in SEC Championship game: $150,000; OR Win SEC Championship game:
$400,000
Participation in the Birmingham Bowl or Independence Bowl game, or their successors:
$50,000
Participation in a Group of Six SEC bowl games (Gator, Tampa, Music City, Texas, Liberty,
Charlotte/Las Vegas), or their successors: $100,000
Participation in the Citrus Bowl, or its successor: $125,000
Participation in any College Football Playoff (“CFP”) Access Bowl Game (Sugar, Rose,
Orange, Cotton, Fiesta, Peach) that is not a CFP semifinal game: $250,000
Participation in CFP Semifinal Game: $500,000; OR Advance to National Championship
Game: $750,000; OR Win National Championship Game: $1,000,000
Coach of the Year Awards: $50,000 for SEC Coach of the Year; and $100,000 for National
Coach of the Year
Academic Incentives: Single year APR of 950974: $100,000 OR Single year APR of 975 or
above: $150,000


Annual Season Tickets Incentive Award (Maximum $200,000):
Season tickets sold above 30,000: $50,000
Season tickets sold above 35,000: $50,000
Season tickets sold above 37,500: $50,000
Season tickets sold above 40,000: $50,000

