Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin’s contract details released:

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels agreed to a contract extension shortly after the Egg Bowl. Here’s a look at the details (via Ole Miss):

Four–year state contract: January 1, 2023 – December 31, 2026

Base Compensation:

• 2023: $8,750,000

• 2024: $8,850,000

• 2025: $9,000,000

• 2026: $9,000,000

Retention Incentive Awards:

• Remains employed on December 31, 2023: $250,000

• Remains employed on December 31, 2024: $150,000

Annual Incentive Awards:

• $150,000 for each win against an SEC opponent, starting with the fifth SEC win of the

regular season

• Regular–season victory against a non–conference, Power 5 opponent: $100,000 per win

• Participation in SEC Championship game: $150,000; OR Win SEC Championship game:

$400,000

• Participation in the Birmingham Bowl or Independence Bowl game, or their successors:

$50,000

• Participation in a Group of Six SEC bowl games (Gator, Tampa, Music City, Texas, Liberty,

Charlotte/Las Vegas), or their successors: $100,000

• Participation in the Citrus Bowl, or its successor: $125,000

• Participation in any College Football Playoff (“CFP”) Access Bowl Game (Sugar, Rose,

Orange, Cotton, Fiesta, Peach) that is not a CFP semi–final game: $250,000

• Participation in CFP Semifinal Game: $500,000; OR Advance to National Championship

Game: $750,000; OR Win National Championship Game: $1,000,000

• Coach of the Year Awards: $50,000 for SEC Coach of the Year; and $100,000 for National

Coach of the Year

• Academic Incentives: Single year APR of 950–974: $100,000 OR Single year APR of 975 or

above: $150,000



Annual Season Tickets Incentive Award (Maximum $200,000):

• Season tickets sold above 30,000: $50,000

• Season tickets sold above 35,000: $50,000

• Season tickets sold above 37,500: $50,000

• Season tickets sold above 40,000: $50,000