Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin’s contract details released:
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels agreed to a contract extension shortly after the Egg Bowl. Here’s a look at the details (via Ole Miss):
Four–year state contract: January 1, 2023 – December 31, 2026
Base Compensation:
• 2023: $8,750,000
• 2024: $8,850,000
• 2025: $9,000,000
• 2026: $9,000,000
Retention Incentive Awards:
• Remains employed on December 31, 2023: $250,000
• Remains employed on December 31, 2024: $150,000
Annual Incentive Awards:
• $150,000 for each win against an SEC opponent, starting with the fifth SEC win of the
regular season
• Regular–season victory against a non–conference, Power 5 opponent: $100,000 per win
• Participation in SEC Championship game: $150,000; OR Win SEC Championship game:
$400,000
• Participation in the Birmingham Bowl or Independence Bowl game, or their successors:
$50,000
• Participation in a Group of Six SEC bowl games (Gator, Tampa, Music City, Texas, Liberty,
Charlotte/Las Vegas), or their successors: $100,000
• Participation in the Citrus Bowl, or its successor: $125,000
• Participation in any College Football Playoff (“CFP”) Access Bowl Game (Sugar, Rose,
Orange, Cotton, Fiesta, Peach) that is not a CFP semi–final game: $250,000
• Participation in CFP Semifinal Game: $500,000; OR Advance to National Championship
Game: $750,000; OR Win National Championship Game: $1,000,000
• Coach of the Year Awards: $50,000 for SEC Coach of the Year; and $100,000 for National
Coach of the Year
• Academic Incentives: Single year APR of 950–974: $100,000 OR Single year APR of 975 or
above: $150,000
Annual Season Tickets Incentive Award (Maximum $200,000):
• Season tickets sold above 30,000: $50,000
• Season tickets sold above 35,000: $50,000
• Season tickets sold above 37,500: $50,000
• Season tickets sold above 40,000: $50,000