Lane Kiffin discusses quarterback battle after first day of camp

Lane Kiffin has become accustomed to training camps involving quarterback competitions. Last season the battle between Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer extended into the first three weeks of the season before Dart eventually earned the starting job.

This year Kiffin brought in Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders and LSU transfer Walker Howard to battle Dart. It is not ideal for the competition to last for the entirety of camp but Kiffin is dead set on finding the best QB, no matter how long it takes.