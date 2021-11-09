Lane Kiffin explains why he wants Katy Perry as Guest Picker for College GameDay:

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- For the second time in program history, the Ole Miss Rebels are welcoming ESPN’s College GameDay to the Grove ahead of the team’s matchup with Texas A&M. The last time GameDay came to Oxford was in 2014 when Ole Miss upset top ranked Alabama. At the time, Lane Kiffin was the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator. The celebrity guest picker that night was Katy Perry.

Kiffin wants Perry to bring her “fireworks” back to Oxford.