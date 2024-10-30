Lane Kiffin ‘disappointed for fans’ that Ole Miss won’t host SEC opponent for night game this season

The kickoff time for No. 19 Ole Miss and No. 2 Georgia’s showdown on November 9th is set for 2:30. This means the Rebels will not have a conference night game at home all season.

“Playing at night in electric atmospheres is a home-field advantage. It’s tough when you have to do that as an opposing team. So who plays at night, LSU again? Shocker,” Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said. “That’s two-for-two for them. I feel bad for our fans not having one conference night for them. It’s really disappointing but it is what it is.”

You can watch the Rebels’ clash with the Bulldogs on ABC.