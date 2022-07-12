Lane Kiffin named to 2022 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List

Lane Kiffin was named to the 2022 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List on Tuesday. The trophy is considered the most coveted national coaching award.

Just 20 of the nation’s best coaches were named to the list — which will be narrowed down midseason. The SEC led all conferences with six coaches making an appearance. Kiffin was joined by the likes of Jimbo Fisher, Sam Pittman, Nick Saban, Kirby Smart and Mark Stoops.

The winner of the award will be announced at the conclusion of the 2022 season.