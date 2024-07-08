Lane Kiffin Named to Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List

PRESS RELEASE (Ole Miss Athletics)- Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin has been named one of 21 head coaches on the 2024 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List, as announced by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Peach Bowl on Monday afternoon.

Managed by Peach Bowl, Inc. and presented by PNC Bank, The Dodd Trophy, college football’s most coveted national coaching award, celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy.

The watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. taking into consideration each program’s Academic Progress Rate (APR), Graduation Success Rate (GSR), commitment to service and charity in the community, as well as projected success for the 2024 season.

Coaches in the first year with their current teams were not included as they are ineligible to receive The Dodd Trophy until their second year with their program. The 21 coaches have combined for four national championships, 39 FBS conference titles and secured 2,135 career wins throughout their careers.

Kiffin – in his fifth season at the helm for the Rebels – has led Ole Miss to four consecutive bowl berths, including two New Year’s Six appearances since coming to Oxford in 2020. In his 11 years as an FBS head coach, Kiffin has posted a career 95-49 record, including a 34-15 mark at Ole Miss.

Kiffin led the 2023 Rebels to the best season in Ole Miss history in terms of wins, notching an 11-2 overall record capped by a 38-25 Peach Bowl victory over Penn State. Kiffin owns the only two 10-win regular seasons in Ole Miss history, and alongside legendary coach John Vaught, is one of two Rebel coaches with multiple 10-win seasons overall.

Ole Miss succeeded in 2023 with a balanced attack, finishing within the top-15 in the final FBS ranks in yards per completion (10th, 14.5), passing efficiency (12th, 162.9) and total offense (13th, 461.9), while also leading the nation in fewest turnovers (7) and leading the SEC and ranking fifth nationally in turnover margin (+11).

A midseason watch list – adding to or narrowing the field – will be released in the fall. A panel consisting of previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list of potential recipients at the conclusion of the 2024 season. The winner of the 2024 Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC Bank will be announced in Atlanta during the week of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Starting in September on a weekly basis, the Dodd Coach of the Week Award will also honor coaches whose program embodies the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity, while also having success on the playing field during the previous week.

2024 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List

Jeff Brohm – Louisville

Mario Cristobal – Miami (FL)

Ryan Day – Ohio State

Dave Doeren – NC State

Eliah Drinkwitz – Missouri

Kirk Ferentz – Iowa

James Franklin – Penn State

Marcus Freeman – Notre Dame

Mike Gundy – Oklahoma State

Josh Heupel – Tennessee

Brian Kelly – LSU

Lane Kiffin – Ole Miss

Chris Klieman – Kansas State

Lance Leipold – Kansas

Mike Norvell – Florida State

Brent Pry – Virginia Tech

Lincoln Riley – USC

Steve Sarkisian – Texas

Kirby Smart – Georgia

Dabo Swinney – Clemson

Kyle Whittingham – Utah