Lane Kiffin/Ole Miss contract details:

Ole Miss provided the full details of Lane Kiffin’s new contract:

Term: January 1, 2022 – December 31, 2025



Total base compensation:

• 2022 $7,250,000

• 2023 $7,350,000

• 2024 $7,450,000

• 2025 $7,550,000



Other Terms and Conditions:



Both the assistant coach salary pool and the football support staff salary pool will remain in the

top half (7th or above) of the league average and the support staff salary pool will be set at a

minimum of $3.5 million



Annual Incentive Awards:

• $150,000 for each win against an SEC opponent, starting with the fifth SEC win of the

regular season

• Regular–season victory against a non–conference, Power 5 opponent: $100,000 per win

• Participation in SEC Championship game: $150,000; OR Win SEC Championship game:

$400,000

• Participation in the Birmingham Bowl or Independence Bowl game, or their successors:

$50,000

• Participation in a Group of Six SEC bowl games (Taxslayer, Outback, Belk, Music City,

Texas, Liberty), or their successors: $100,000

• Participation in the Citrus Bowl, or its successor: $125,000

• Participation in any College Football Playoff (“CFP”) Access Bowl Game (Sugar, Rose,

Orange, Cotton, Fiesta, Peach) that is not a CFP semi–final game: $250,000

• Participation in CFP Semifinal Game: $500,000; OR Advance to National

Championship Game: $750,000; OR Win National Championship Game:

$1,000,000

• Coach of the Year Awards: $50,000 for SEC Coach of the Year; and $100,000 for National

Coach of the Year

• Academic Incentives: Single year APR of 950–974: $100,000 OR Single year APR of 975

or above: $150,000



Payment for Annual Season Tickets Sold (Maximum $200,000)

• Season tickets sold above 30,000 $50,000

• Season tickets sold above 35,000 $50,000

• Season tickets sold above 37,500 $50,000

• Season tickets sold above 40,000 $50,000