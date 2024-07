Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss players discuss high expectations at SEC Media Days

Ole Miss football’s preseason expectations haven’t been this high in over a decade. The Rebels return plenty of key contributors from last season and have the No. 1 transfer portal class according to 247Sports.

Here’s more from Lane Kiffin, quarterback Jaxson Dart, receiver Tre Harris, and defensive end Jared Ivey in this report from SEC Media Days in Dallas.