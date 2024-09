Lane Kiffin talks Jaxson Dart’s growth since arriving at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has the second-best Heisman odds four weeks into the season.

The senior quarterback has thrown for 1,554 yards and 12 touchdowns while throwing just two interceptions. He also has three rushing touchdowns.

Head coach Lane Kiffin has seen him improve physically and mentally since transferring from USC in 2022.

“The guy is relentless in his pursuit at being great,” Kiffin said.