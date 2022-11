Lane Kiffin to Auburn, Ole Miss denies report

Sources say Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is planning to step down Friday and become the next head coach of Auburn. Moments ago, sources in the Ole Miss athletic department denied that report. Sources close to Auburn say they have not offered the head coaching position to anyone at this time.

Ole Miss and Mississippi State play in the annual Egg Bowl on Thursday, Auburn faces Alabama in the annual Iron Bowl this Saturday.