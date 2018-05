- Advertisement -

Los Angeles police are chasing a motorhome they believe may be carrying a child onboard. CBS Los Angeles reports the suspect let police on a chase earlier Tuesday in Santa Clarita. They say the suspect could be armed.

The pursuit picked up on the 5 Freeway through the Newhall Pass and into Santa Clarita and Castaic around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

This is breaking. Check back for developments.