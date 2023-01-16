Large crowd attends Unity Breakfast at Mill in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – “Amplifying the Dream.” That’s the story that Lee Brand Jr. shared with a large crowd this morning as the Unity Breakfast returned to the Mill in Starkville.

This is the 29th time Mississippi State has hosted the event.

Brand, a pastor, is a graduate of MSU and now serves as senior pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Bartlett, Tennessee.

MSU President Mark E. Keenum welcomed the group. The program featured music by the university’s Black Voices Gospel Choir.

Day of Service activities followed with volunteers working at sites across the community until noon.

The program was sponsored by the Office of the President, Office of the Provost and Executive Vice President, Division of Access, Diversity and Inclusion, Maroon Volunteer Center, and the university’s Division of Student Affairs.

