Large crowd holds MLK Day march in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – “Building Bridges, Not Walls” was the message echoing through West Point this Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

A large crowd paraded from the Navistar plant to the former Mary Holmes College campus in a show of community unity.

This year, organizers changed things up by focusing on youth involvement and engagement rather than having a featured speaker.

The West Point High School Band, Junior ROTC Drill Team, and choirs from area churches performed.

The organizers believe giving the youth a role is just one more way to teach them the importance of carrying on Dr. King’s message.

“I just want them to continue his legacy, read about him, read what he stands for, and continue. Because he did everything very non-violent, and that’s how we should continue, with non-violence,” Event Coordinator Anna Jones.

“In order for them to know the right path to walk on, we have to teach them, and Dr. Martin Luther King, his legacy, basically wanted us to understand that we are together. We are a family. We bleed the same color; different skin doesn’t matter,” said Co-event Coordinator Ashley Cox – Marshall.

Those in attendance were also encouraged to bring canned goods and other non-perishable foods to be distributed to a food pantry in West Point.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority also held a voter registration drive.

