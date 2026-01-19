Large crowd joins Choctaw Co. NAACP in remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – A large crowd joined the Choctaw County NAACP in remembering Dr. Martin L. King Jr. this morning.

A parade from the Walking Track in Ackerman to the Choctaw County Courthouse honored the long tradition of marching.

Marchers were greeted with hot chocolate and coffee.

This year’s Grand Marshal was Georgia Taylor of Ackerman, a retired educator for the Choctaw County School District.

Grand Marshal Emeritus was lifelong activist Robert Carter of Weir.

Today’s featured speaker was Dr. Bruce Guyton, pastor of Johnson’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Pheba (PHOEBE) and Travelers Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Mathiston.

Guyton encouraged those in attendance that the dream lives inside of each of them, and it’s up to them to live out the dream.

