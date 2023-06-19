Large hail damage has two companies busy with claims

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Strong winds and hail blew into Lowndes and Noxubee Counties, Friday afternoon, and left behind damage to people’s property.

“We have not seen a lot of storms recently that had a hail of that size and that significance. And not only was it significant-size hail but it came down for 10 or 15 minutes, from what I understand. So, we actually have a couple of employees of ours who have some pretty significant hail damage themselves,” said Galloway Chandler McKinney partner Brandt Galloway.

Galloway said he and his team have received several calls from people whose homes and vehicles suffered damage.

“We want to make sure there’s significant damage there, prior to filing a claim, and then we can have a roofer and adjuster look at it together,” said Galloway.

At Bob’s Paint and Auto Body Shop, Friday’s hail caused a flood of customers to come in to get estimates and repairs on their vehicles.

General manager Ashley Denton said they had more than six cars dropped off early today due to damage, and it’s the first time he’s seen hail damage to this extent.

“Overall damage, depending on when the storm comes in, so what normally happens in these types of things with storm damage or hail damage, you’ll have the vehicle that’s usually pointed to the storm, and you can see when it’s coming through, on what side the vehicle was pointed most of the time,” said Denton.

Denton said even with all of the people that have come in with damage. He felt his staff will be able to get people back on the roads in no time.

“If it’s a more minor repair, a week and a half to two weeks, potentially up to six weeks depending on parts availability or how long the repair takes and how big the job is,” said Denton.

Both Galloway and Denton encourage people who haven’t called their insurance company to do so they can go ahead and get a quote to get their property fixed.

