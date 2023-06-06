Large portion of federal funding makes way to Jackson’s water system

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – According to our statewide news partner, a relatively large chunk of federal funding is on its way to Jackson to fix its water system.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced the city would receive the first portion, $115 million, of the $600 million in Congressional appropriations approved in December.

It was approved months after flooding from the Pearl River led to a shutdown of the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, Jackson’s main treatment facility, leaving tens of thousands of people without running water.

The crisis prompted a temporary state takeover of Jackson’s water system. Months later, the federal government took control of it as part of a federal court order.

The announcement comes the same day JXN Water announced the city was experiencing reduced pressure in some areas due to an existing line break.

