Largest consignment sale to start three day run in Tupelo

Organizers of the largest consignment sale in Northeast Mississippi are expecting big crowds for the three-day event.

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Organizers of the largest consignment sale in Northeast Mississippi are expecting big crowds for the three-day event.

The “New 2 U’ Kids Sale is taking place in Building Five of the Tupelo Furniture Market. Consigners have brought more than one hundred thousand items to sell at the three-day event.

Thousands are expected each day at the sale, which also includes toys, books, DVDs, home decor, and many other items.

Many people will use the sale to stock up on Christmas gifts.

“People, their money just goes so much further here, I mean when you can get eighty or ninety dollar BKE jeans for ten dollars, Matilda Jane, I’m throwing a few brands around, typically a sixty dollar boutique item for ten, fifteen, twenty dollars, you’re getting name brand stuff at a fraction of the price,” said New 2 U owner, Michelle Cox.

“The savings are significant, you can find all kinds of winter clothes, for very little. I would encourage you to not be intimated by the crowd, come in, there are lots of very good deals,” said Marsha Kiste, a consigner-shopper.

“New 2 U’ runs Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the Tupelo Furniture Market. For more information, go to new2uconsignment.com/tupelo/