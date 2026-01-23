Last Calm Day Before The Winter Storm

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Today will be the last calm day before we start our winter weather storm which begins early Saturday morning. Make sure to finish any last minute preparations today!

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies will maintain for our Friday while cold air rushes in from the north ahead of our winter storm system. Look for high temperatures to range from the low 40s to the north and upper 40s to the south. A light stray shower is possible but overall we should stay dry.

FRIDAY NIGHT: The cold air from the north has really settled in at this point overnight as lows will drop at or slightly below freezing for NE Mississippi and West Alabama. During the early morning hours Saturday, our northern counties will begin to see a scattered wintry mix set up with the potential of snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

SATURDAY: During the morning, our northern counties mentioned before will continue to see scattered wintry mix. Heading into the afternoon and overnight hours our low pressure system creating our winter storm will move towards Central Mississippi bringing with it more widespread rain and wintry mix of sleet/freezing rain throughout the entire viewing area.

SAT. NIGHT/SUNDAY: Saturday night through Sunday afternoon will the most intense precipitation of wintry mix and rain. As the low pressure system moves east into Alabama, very cold air will follow behind it, increasing more of our wintry mix coverage area, especially early afternoon and on. By Sunday evening the last of the winter storm should be wrapping up with very cold temperatures below freezing following behind it.