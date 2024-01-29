Last chance to vote: MUW’s new name survey closes January 29

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – January 29 is the last day to make your voice heard on the proposed name change for Mississippi University for Women.

After widespread backlash to the university’s proposed rebranding to Mississippi Brightwell University earlier this month, MUW leaders went back to the drawing board to come up with other possibilities.

Renewed input from alums, students, and the university’s consulting firm generated a list of over 230 proposed names.

The three finalists were chosen last week: Wynbridge, Welbright, and Wynbright.

A new survey to gauge support for those names opened last week.

That survey closes on January 29 at 11:59 p.m.

MUW President Nora Miller and the naming task force will take the results of the survey and choose a name to present to the state legislature, which will have to sign off before that change can take place.

To participate in the survey you can go to muw.qualtrics.com

