Last day of scattered rain before a clear out

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It was a very gloomy day here in Northeast Mississippi with continued rain showers and an overcast sky. We will still hold on to a couple of scattered showers starting off Monday morning, but don’t worry! Weather conditions will be on the up and up this week with dry, sunny, and warm temperatures on the way.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers will stick around throughout the night with and overcast sky. Temperatures will get down into the upper 60s and lower 70s tonight too. Not only will it be wet, it will also be a tad breezy with winds out of the east at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

MONDAY: Scattered showers will continue during the morning hours, but we should begin to see some clearing around lunchtime. Although the rain will clear, still expect some heavy cloud coverage. With that being said, temperatures will only warm into the low 80s by the afternoon hours.

REST OF THE WEEK: The rest of the week is looking clear with plentiful sunshine. High pressure will settle in the region, limiting rain chances for the week and allowing temperatures to remain on the warm side with highs in the upper 80s most days.