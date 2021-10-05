Last five meetings between Ole Miss and Arkansas:

Oxford, Miss. (WCBI)- If you’re an Ole Miss fan, an SEC fan or just consider yourself a college football fan in general, you know when the Rebels square off with Arkansas things get weird.

#13 Arkansas visits #17 Ole Miss this Saturday. Who knows how this Saturday will go, but let’s take a look at how the last five meetings went.

2016: Arkansas 34, Ole Miss 30

This was a close one throughout. The Rebels had a late lead but a six-yard Jared Cornelius rushing touchdown with just over two minutes left iced it for the Razorbacks.

2017: Arkansas 38, Ole Miss 37

Ole Miss looked to have things in control. The Rebels led Arkansas 31-7 in the first half, but the Razorbacks ended up storming back. They went on a 31-6 run to end it and won 38-37 thanks to a game-winning Connor Limpert field goal with four seconds to go.

2018: Ole Miss 37, Arkansas 33

The Rebels trailed Arkansas 33-24 entering the fourth and outscored the Razorbacks 13-0 in the final period. Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu had 387 passing yards with two touchdowns and got it done on the ground with 141 yards and a touchdown. He went full beast mode.

2019: Ole Miss 31, Arkansas 17

Ole Miss beat Arkansas easily. The Rebels pulled away in the fourth and had a two-touchdown lead from the 11:09 mark in the 4th on. Elijah Moore had seven catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns. He’s pretty good.

2020: Arkansas 33, Ole Miss 21

Arkansas took down Ole Miss in a game Rebels’ QB Matt Corral flushed out quickly. He threw six interceptions. Even though they turned the ball over so much they stormed back from a 21-point deficit to make it a one-score game with a few minutes to go but Ole Miss couldn’t finish the job.

What will 2021’s matchup have in store? It’s tough to say. But if history repeats itself, expect a wild one. The Rebels are six-point favorites.