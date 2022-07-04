Last member of “Band of Brothers” has died

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – On a day when the United States celebrates its independence, North Mississippi mourns the passing of one her heroes.

Caledonia resident Bradford Freeman joined the rest of his “Band of Brothers” Sunday July 3rd.

Freeman, a World War Two veteran was the last surviving member of Easy Company, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne Division – The Screaming Eagles.

The unit, made famous by the book and mini-series “Band of Brothers”, was instrumental in key battles in the European Theatre from the D-Day Invasion to the Battle of the Bulge, and the Liberation of the Concentration Camps.

Freeman participated in them all. In recent years, he was recognized locally, nationally, and even internationally for his service.

Bradford Freeman was 97 years old. Services have not been announced.