Last-minute shoppers head to local stores for holiday deals

While folks search the Golden Triangle for gifts, others travel across state lines for more options.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- As Christmas Day nears, folks are out purchasing gifts to put under the tree for their families.

Folks in the Friendly City are out buying those last-minute holiday items.

“I’m trying to beat the traffic, and they’re coming right now. The traffic is easy to get into and very hard to get out of,” said shopper Robert Rogers.

Bumper to bumper–dozens in Columbus is heading to the nearest shopping centers with hopes to find in-store deals, like Robert Rogers.

“Getting the last little nicknacks for my family and making sure I don’t leave no one out,” said Rogers.

But as Christmas Day gets closer, it’s slim pickings on store shelves.

Rogers says it’s been a challenge to get his hands on the perfect gift.

“Empty, empty, empty. It’s hard to find what you’re looking for, so you’re going to have to fill in the blanks,” said Rogers.

While some search around the Golden Triangle for holiday presents, others like Carol Jackson, are crossing state lines to find more options.

“Tuscaloosa is crowded. But everybody is so nice and so pleasant. I wish we could carry that on into the next year and the coming months and keep the spirit going in ourselves. It’s great to be out and be in the atmosphere,” said Jackson.

Gail Stevens, the owner of Park Place, says her team has wrapped nearly 3,000 orders since Black Friday.

“This week has been crazy. The store has been full every day with lots of foot traffic and people shopping. It’s been amazing,” said Stevens.

Due to the pandemic, Stevens says the number of shoppers is higher this year than in 2020.

“I think people are excited to back out and shop openly. They’re even more excited to buy those gifts for their loved ones that maybe they didn’t get together with last year. They’re all back as a family this year,” said Stevens.

Business owners are closing their doors early this evening.