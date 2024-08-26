Late August Heat

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It is not fall quiet yet! Hot temperatures are back in the forecast with highs in the upper 90s and possibly even into the triple digits this week. We are staying rain-free for the most part, but moisture and the chance to see rain return by the week’s end.

TONIGHT: It will be a pleasant, quiet end to the weekend! Temperatures will cool down into the upper 60s for most of us with limited to no cloud cover.

MONDAY: Here comes the heat.. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s for us here in Northeast Mississippi with winds out of the east at 5-10 mph. Although it will be hot, it will not be humid! Less humid, dry air is hanging around with us for a bit longer, limiting humidity as well as rain chances. Expect plentiful sunshine tomorrow!

HOT REST OF WEEK: Thanks to a ridge of high pressure parked to our Northeast, the Deep South is in for multiple days of hot temperatures in the upper 90s and potential triple digits as well as dry conditions. The ridge will begin to break towards the latter part of the week, allowing moisture to return. With the returning moisture, we will begin to see our humidity slowly start to increase as well as the chance to see scattered rain heading into Labor Day weekend.