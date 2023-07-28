Late July heat continues with just a few showers

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Plenty of heat and increased humidity will highlight Friday and the weekend’s forecast. Just a few showers are expected along the way.

FRIDAY: Expect plenty of hazy sun with highs back in the middle 90s by afternoon. Increased moisture may push the heat index to near or just above 105°, and a heat advisory is in effect for most of the region. While a random shower is possible, most will stay dry.

WEEKEND: Daytime highs stay in the mid to potentially upper 90s each day with limited afternoon showers. The heat index will continue to hover near 105° at times during the afternoon as well. Sunday could bring a few thunderstorms late in the day, especially if any storm organization occurs to the northwest over Tennessee or Arkansas.

NEXT WEEK: Heat levels may come down ever so slightly into mid-week, but it certainly will remain hot into August! Highs maintain in the middle 90s each day, but there’s still no sign of anything more than a handful of showers occurring each afternoon.