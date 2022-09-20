Late summer September heat rolls along

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Major heat continues for most of this week. All eyes are on a late Sunday front to bring more fall-like weather early next week.

TUESDAY: We’ll keep the sunshine in the forecast but add some degrees to the high temperature – expect highs in the mid 90s by afternoon. The heat index could flirt with 100° in spots as well.

WEDNESDAY: This still looks to be the hottest day as highs soar into the upper 90s, nearing 100 degrees in some northern MS locales.

THURSDAY: Ahead of a dry cold front, highs will once again soar into the 90s. If the front slows, Thursday may turn out to be the hottest day. Regardless, a brief increase in cloud cover will be about the best we can muster – no rain is expected.

FRIDAY: A much improved weather day is on tap – highs will drop at least 10 degrees back into the lower and middle 80s.

WEEKEND: Another push of summer heat & humidity occurs Saturday as highs return to the lower 90s. Sunday still looks to bring a chance of showers and storms with a stronger front. Behind that front, Monday & Tuesday are shaping up to be near perfect – stay tuned!